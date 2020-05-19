Nestlé South Africa adds coffee plant to €180 million commitment

Nestlé South Africa, recognising that demand for its coffee products is rising, will be developing a a new €74.4 million manufacturing plant.

The expansion is the latest in a series of inward investments made by the global coffee giant – it brings the total amount spent over the last five years to €180 million. A waste water treatment plant and coffee processing plant will be constructed from scratch while existing coffee processing and drying facilities will receive significant upgrades.



Nestlé South Africa corporate affairs director Ravi Pillay said: “Investments of this magnitude demonstrate the Nestlé Group’s commitment to long-term business building and economic development in Africa. Through this investment, we will increase the capacity of our coffee factory and meet the growing consumer demand for coffee in the region.

“This is also aligned with our ambition of being the world’s leading nutrition, health and wellness company while offering our consumers quality, nutritious and affordable products.

“We are extremely proud to be inaugurating this factory in our centenary year. For 100 years we have been manufacturing proudly South African products for South Africans by South Africans and contributing to the local economy through job creation and foreign direct investment. We believe that for a company to be successful in the long-term it has to create value for shareholders and communities where it operates.”



SOURCE: [FoodBev]