Article
Digital Strategy

Nestle strengthens Nigerian commitment

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nestle has announced that it has constructed a state-of-the-art water factory near Abuja, Nigeria amid promises that the company is planning further investments in Africa’s largest economy.

The 5.7 billion naira, 14.13 hectare project was made financed by a loan from the Bank of Industry, guaranteed by the First City Monument Bank – it is projected to directly create over 100 jobs.

In a statement, President Buhari said: “The Federal Government will continue to encourage the private sector by providing market stability, providing the necessary infrastructure and micro economic policies for business.’’

Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria, Dharnesh Gordhon, said: “It underpins our strong belief in the potential of the local market and the resilience of Nigerian economy in spite of the current difficult and volatile business environment.’’

African Business Review’s April issue is now live.

Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter.

African Business Review is also on Facebook. 

SOURCES: [Punchng; Premium Times Nigeria

NigeriaNestle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability