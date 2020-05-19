Nestle strengthens Nigerian commitment

Nestle has announced that it has constructed a state-of-the-art water factory near Abuja, Nigeria amid promises that the company is planning further investments in Africa’s largest economy.

The 5.7 billion naira, 14.13 hectare project was made financed by a loan from the Bank of Industry, guaranteed by the First City Monument Bank – it is projected to directly create over 100 jobs.

In a statement, President Buhari said: “The Federal Government will continue to encourage the private sector by providing market stability, providing the necessary infrastructure and micro economic policies for business.’’

Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria, Dharnesh Gordhon, said: “It underpins our strong belief in the potential of the local market and the resilience of Nigerian economy in spite of the current difficult and volatile business environment.’’

SOURCES: [Punchng; Premium Times Nigeria]