Article
Leadership & Strategy

Air Peace agrees $2.1bn delivery of 10 jets from Embraer

By Hasit Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nigeria’s biggest commercial airline, Air Peace, has agreed a $2.1bn deal for the delivery of 10 jets from Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, according to Africa News.

In a statement, the company said: “The order was announced today, during the Embraer’s Africa Airline Business Seminar, in Mauritius. With this order, Air Peace will become the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa. The contract includes purchase rights for a further 20 E195-E2. With all purchase rights being exercised, the contract has a value of USD 2.12bn, based on current list prices.”

It is expected that the order will be included in Embraer’s 2019 second-quarter backlog.

SEE ALSO:

Air Peace chief Allen Onyema commented: “We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products.”

Having been founded in 2013, Air Peace is Nigeria’s biggest commercial operator with 23 planes and is active in West Africa through the operation of daily flights to Accra, Dakar, Banjul and Freetown.

NigeriaAir PeaceEmbraer
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability