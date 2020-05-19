Air Peace agrees $2.1bn delivery of 10 jets from Embraer

Nigeria’s biggest commercial airline, Air Peace, has agreed a $2.1bn deal for the delivery of 10 jets from Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, according to Africa News.

In a statement, the company said: “The order was announced today, during the Embraer’s Africa Airline Business Seminar, in Mauritius. With this order, Air Peace will become the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa. The contract includes purchase rights for a further 20 E195-E2. With all purchase rights being exercised, the contract has a value of USD 2.12bn, based on current list prices.”

It is expected that the order will be included in Embraer’s 2019 second-quarter backlog.

Air Peace chief Allen Onyema commented: “We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products.”

Having been founded in 2013, Air Peace is Nigeria’s biggest commercial operator with 23 planes and is active in West Africa through the operation of daily flights to Accra, Dakar, Banjul and Freetown.