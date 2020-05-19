NNPC set to extend gas supply line into Algeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to change its planned northern corridor gas supply line and extend it from Kano to Algeria, according to All Africa.

The corporation confirmed that progress on its search for oil in northern Nigeria was being made, with the Kolomani River-II Well recording a drilling progress of around 6,700 ft.

In a statement it was revealed that Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, made the disclosures when being awarded from executives of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

SEE ALSO:

Baru commented: “My pride in PETAN is that, today, we have the capacity and expertise as Nigerians to carry out any job in the Industry that was hitherto done by foreigners. As a champion of Nigerian content, we will continue to support you in whatever way we can.”

With Nigeria’s interest in inland exploration always part of the government’s plan, President Muhammadu Buhari, has backed the corporation’s search for hydrocarbon resources in the Kolmani River.