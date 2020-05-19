Article
Leadership & Strategy

Aliko Dangote named richest person in Africa for eighth consecutive year

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian businessman and President of Dangote Group, has been titled Africa’s richest person for the eighth year in a row.

Dangote ranks in 63rd position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of 4th March, with his total net worth being valued at US$16.7bn.

Year on year, the entrepreneur’s total has increased by $6.22bn, placing him eight on the global list for improvement. Dangote has moved from 103rd position in the previous year.

The businessman is the only Nigerian to feature on Bloomberg’s list of 500 people.

SEE ALSO:

The next African individuals to feature on the list are Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, and Nassef Sawiris, who place in 218th, 224th, and 235th position respectively.

Oppenheimer and Rupert are based in South Africa, whilst Sawiris is based in Egypt.

Natie Kirsh and Naguib Sawiris are the final two African’s on the list, from South Africa and Egypt, respectively ranking 263rd and 338th position.

South AfricaNigeriaEgyptAliko Dangote
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability