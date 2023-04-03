Egypt’s electric train project gains US$345m funding boost

Egypt’s ambitious US$23 billion railway network project has received a welcome boost from Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), which approved financing of US$345 million.

The financing for Phase I of the Electric Express Train Project comes when Egypt is struggling with raging inflation and depreciation of its currency – making it even harder to meet its Vision 2030 plans to become more sustainable.

The 2,000km rail network is being built to provide safe, affordable, and sustainable transport systems, and will consist of three lines.

Described as “the Suez Canal on wheels”, a 660km route will connect the strategic port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean.



A second line covering 1,100km will run between Cairo and Abu Simbel near the Sudan border, while a third line of 225km and connect the world heritage sites in Luxor with tourist hotspot Hurghada by the Red Sea.



Once completed, the network will be accessible by around 90% of Egyptians and provide 500 million journeys annually. It will also be the sixth largest high-speed rail network in the world.

