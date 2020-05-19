Article
Leadership & Strategy

OneFi set to purchase Nigeria’s Amplify

By Hasit Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Lagos-based online banking startup, OneFi, is acquiring the Nigerian payment solutions firm, Amplify, for an undisclosed fee, according to Tech Crunch.

According to OneFi CEO, Chijioke Dozie, the deal will see OneFi take over Amplify’s IP, team and client network with more than 1000 merchants, with Amplify set to provide payment processing services.

The acquisition of Amplify is the latest in a series of deals by the Nigerian company after it completed a $5mn lending facility from Lendable and became one of the first African startups to be awarded a global credit rating.

SEE ALSO:

Dozie commented: “We’re not a bank but we’re offering more banking services. Customers are now coming to us not just for loans but for cheaper funds transfer, more convenient bill payment, and to know their credit scores.”

It is expected that OneFi will add payment options for its clients on social media apps such as WhatsApp, this quarter.

The moves come as OneFi looks to move away from operating as a digital bank and more towards becoming an online consumer finance platform.

NigeriaOneFiAmplify
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability