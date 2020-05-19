Orange launches Entrepreneur Club for innovators in Africa and the Middle East

Orange has announced that it is launching the Entrepreneur Club - a new information space for entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middle East in both English and French.

The website will act as a source of information for entrepreneurs and puts them in touch with a variety of instruments from Orange that will provide them state-of-the-art support. The Entrepreneur Club also provides practical information and specific tools that enable company creation.

Orange also supports small and medium companies in the region as part of its policy of corporate social responsibility, for example through the Orange Prize for the social entrepreneur in Africa and by working with a number of local incubators, including CTIC in Senegal and CIPMEN in Niger.

The Entrepreneur Club redirects the entrepreneur towards ecosystem instruments suited to his or her situation. For example, the entrepreneur can find information on numerous aspects of his or her business, including the legal environment, how-to sheets, best practices, tips and videos.

Some entrepreneurs need the support, hosting and coaching that incubators provide, others want to improve their payment options with Orange’s APIs, still others are looking for financing. In addition to Orange’s local B2B services, the Net surfer is introduced to Imagine with Orange, Orange Partner, Orange Developer, Orange Fab and Orange Digital Ventures.

The business entrepreneur has to respond to a variety of questions, depending on the maturity of his or her start-up. At Entrepreneur Club, experienced entrepreneurs from Africa and the Middle East talk about the problems they have encountered and what they do to overcome them. Specialised journalists and lawyers contribute technical articles and practical advice in easy-to-understand language.

