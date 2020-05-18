Qatar University welcomes 93 new international students

The International Students Section (ISS) of Qatar University welcomed 93 incoming international students on August 31 in an orientation exercise aimed at easing their transition to a new academic environment and a new country.

The students from Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Turkey and other countries were new admits to QU’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs and its Arabic for Non-Native Speakers (ANNS) program.

They were introduced to a number of processes and resources at QU in relation to personal, financial, immigration and housing issues.

ISS employees provided the newcomers with briefings on administrative issues such as obtaining their residency permit and undergoing medical tests to opening a bank account, buying text books and general information about the university and its facilities.

ISS Head Ms Huda Dabbour welcomed the students and wished them a successful academic journey. “ISS is a starting point for you all to transition with ease into your new life here in Qatar. We are here to assist and support all students to ensure they have a distinguished academic experience”, she said.

Kahraman Jamal from the College of International Students in Turkey said: “My main purpose to study at QU is to improve my Arabic language and interact with students from various cultures.” Jamal highlights the importance of the orientation session in answering all his questions regarding QU services and facilities.

Chemistry undergraduate Afnan AbdulRasheed from Somalia said: “I heard about QU from relatives here who encouraged me to come to Qatar and benefit from the remarkable academic experience that QU provides to its students.”

Her colleague Reem Othman, enginnering undergraduate, said: “QU’s website gave me a good impression about the university and inspired me to pursue my studies here. I would like to thank ISS for this opportunity and my appreciation is extended to all academic advisors who extended every effort to respond to our concerns.”