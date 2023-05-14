Securing the digital future of Qatar, with Microsoft and EY

Cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to business in 2023, as rapid deployment of digital transformations have exposed weaknesses in organisations that cyber criminals are all too keen to exploit.

Following on from The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East report produced by Business Chief and sister Publications Cyber magazine and Technology magazine earlier this year, the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has launched its own report.

Securing the Digital Future – Investment Insights and Opportunities has been produced alongside tech giant Microsoft and consultancy EY-Parthenon and aims to provide analysis of the cyber landscape in Qatar and the investment opportunities in the country.

“Qatar’s progress in cybersecurity readiness is crucial for the country’s economic growth and the broader region,” said Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar.

“We are proud to build on our partnership with Microsoft and EY-Parthenon to produce this joint publication, which highlights the importance of cybersecurity investment and the promising investment opportunities available in Qatar’s digital economy.”

