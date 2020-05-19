Sonatrach Joins Egypt’s Power Aid Effort

Egypt’s frequent power shortages are due to receive a helping hand over the coming months as two of the world’s leading oil and gas companies agree to provide a combined total of 12 shipments of imported gas.

Joining the seven shipments being made in December by Russian company, Gazprom, Sonatrach will also send five shipments to help rectify the ongoing problem in the country.

Algerian organisation, Sonatrach’s agreement was announced by a petroleum ministry official, who also revealed that a decision would soon be made as to which company would be converting the shipments from liquefied to natural gas before pumping it back into the national grid.

The official also explained that all imported diesel and gas would be meeting every necessary specification amid rumours that some imported fuels were actually causing the outages to begin with.

He confirmed that the Petroleum Authority is preparing a new tender for the import of diesel fuels with it comprising 30 percent power station usage at present.