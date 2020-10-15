Truevo, ACI: enabling cross-border merchant expansion

Payment solution company Truevo provides merchants an end-to-end offering from acquiring to payment processing across Europe. It’s a mission that, according to Charles Grech, the company’s COO, requires a strong partner ecosystem. “We realised that there was a lot of opportunity for us in expanding our offering, so that we could provide our customers with an end-to-end solution. For this, we needed a gateway solution which could provide relevant local and cross-border payment options, as well as global connectivity to the ever-growing number of alternative payment methods. We also needed it to be delivered in a fast and timely fashion by someone who could scale with us.”

ACI’s support for Truevo comes from multiple angles, as Andrew Quartermaine, VP of Customer Success at ACI, explains: “ACI provides the technology to support and enable customers such as Truevo. Our global Secure eCommerce solution enables safe international business expansion for Truevo and their merchants, giving them the ability to deploy tailored payment and fraud strategies for each channel and market. We provide our global Secure eCommerce as a white-label gateway that carries the Truveo brand and supports their end-to-end solution offering to their merchants.”

ACI has worked with Truevo to understand its requirements. “ACI is a large company with a lot of expertise and a long history in technology,” says Grech. “After going live, they followed up to make sure any problems encountered were efficiently dealt with.” That support means ACI delivers on the three main areas Grech identifies as key for its partners and the solutions they deliver: agility, innovation and flexibility. “I can firmly say that we have achieved these three factors in our partnership with ACI.”

The strength of the relationship is further due to the mutual compatibility of the two organisations. “Truevo is the type of customer we enjoy supporting – innovative, global and growing rapidly,” says Quartermaine. “They wanted a secure gateway with global reach to support their rapidly expanding merchant base. They understand the importance of meeting their customers’ needs and we work collaboratively to make sure they have all the tools and payment strategies they need to do that.”

Both companies maintain an eye on the future and are dedicated to finding innovative ways to enhance the consumer payments experience, protect against the risk of fraud, while increasing conversion for merchants.