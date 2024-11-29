How Flyfish Aims to Solve Business Banking Fragmentation

Flyfish is a fintech company that's revolutionizing the way businesses manage their finances. With its innovative platform, UniFi, Flyfish offers a comprehensive solution for SMEs to streamline their financial operations.

UniFi consolidates multiple financial services into a single, user-friendly platform. This includes features like multi-currency accounts, international payments, expense management, and more. By eliminating the need for multiple banking platforms, UniFi saves businesses time and reduces administrative costs.

Flyfish's mission is to empower businesses by providing a seamless and efficient financial experience. The platform's focus on innovation, security, and customer satisfaction makes it a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes.

Read the full story HERE.

Make sure you check out the latest industry news and insights at Business Chief and be part of the conversation at our global conference series, Sustainability LIVE.​​​​​​​



Discover all our upcoming events and secure your tickets today.



Business Chief is a BizClik brand