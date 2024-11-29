Video
How Flyfish Aims to Solve Business Banking Fragmentation

By Marcus Law
November 29, 2024
Flyfish has developed a unified platform for SMEs to access banking services, as traditional banking infrastructure struggles to meet cross-border needs

Flyfish is a fintech company that's revolutionizing the way businesses manage their finances. With its innovative platform, UniFi, Flyfish offers a comprehensive solution for SMEs to streamline their financial operations.

UniFi consolidates multiple financial services into a single, user-friendly platform. This includes features like multi-currency accounts, international payments, expense management, and more. By eliminating the need for multiple banking platforms, UniFi saves businesses time and reduces administrative costs.

Flyfish's mission is to empower businesses by providing a seamless and efficient financial experience. The platform's focus on innovation, security, and customer satisfaction makes it a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes.

