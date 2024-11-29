Serial entrepreneur Michael Zetser leads financial technology firm Flyfish as it develops a marketplace for business banking services, drawing on lessons from previous ventures to address fragmentation in financial services.
Having founded two startups before establishing Flyfish, Micheal identifies the challenges of traditional banking infrastructure as a key driver for the company's formation. “The idea behind Flyfish arose from recognising several gaps in the market,” he says. “While there are many financial services available, SMEs often have to manage multiple platforms for different but basic financial tasks such as payroll, international payments and expense tracking.”
His experience in previous ventures has shaped Flyfish's approach to market challenges. “Each startup journey is a powerful learning experience, especially when it starts with just an idea,” Michael explains. “One of the first major lessons was understanding the need to adapt swiftly to market shifts and customer demands. Startups operate in high-pressure environments where rapid pivots are essential.”
The company has attracted executives with significant financial sector experience. Chief Financial Officer Savvas Pashias joined Flyfish following roles as CFO of Ancoria Bank and Group CFO and Executive Director of Oval Money. “Michael made a profound impression on me the first time I met him, his clear vision for Flyfish and his unwavering dedication to realising this were key factors in my decision to join the team,” Savvas says.
Savvas saw particular potential in the platform's market position. “The Flyfish product proposition was truly unique – on one hand it was about developing the world's first marketplace for financial services, and on the other, it was about striving to provide tailored financial solutions for every customer, regardless of their background or complexities. This commitment to financial inclusivity and drive to empower individuals to be freed of traditional banking barriers resonated deeply with my values.”
Chief Business Development Officer Shay Merary brings focus to the company’s partner relationships and market expansion. Under Shay’s leadership, Flyfish has developed partnerships with regulated financial institutions including payment providers, card issuers, foreign exchange providers and cryptocurrency exchanges.
“This partnership model leverages UniFi's unified financial ecosystem, which offers a streamlined onboarding process, centralised operations and access to a broad, ready-made audience,” Shay explains. “Flyfish handles all the heavy lifting of collecting compliance and Know Your Customer documentation, allowing partners to onboard clients quickly without redundant documentation processes.”
The executive team’s combined experience shapes Flyfish’s approach to future development. Savvas outlines the vision: “The UniFi platform is certain to evolve into an increasingly versatile and technology-driven financial management solution to meet future market demands. One key area of evolution we are already considering is greater integration with decentralised finance (DeFi) and blockchain technologies.”
Michael emphasises the importance of adaptable infrastructure in the company's strategy. “The UniFi platform is inherently scalable, designed to grow in line with a company's expansion and service requirements,” he says. “This was one of the key features we wanted UniFi to be built upon. It provides a modular structure, allowing businesses to add or integrate additional financial services as needed.”
Looking ahead, Shay sees the platform evolving to meet changing business requirements. “Enhanced customisation and integration with third-party tools are anticipated as UniFi strives to meet diverse client needs. Future iterations of the platform could allow for deeper personalisation, where businesses can customise dashboards, receive industry-specific insights and integrate seamlessly with tools such as accounting, payroll and CRM software.”
