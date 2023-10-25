EY: Financial services leaders anticipate major GenAI impact

While the majority of European financial services leaders expect generative AI to have a significant impact on their firms in the coming years, many are yet to ensure their workforce is sufficiently prepared.

That’s according to the results of EY’s European Financial Services AI Survey, which finds more than a third (35%) of companies currently have no plans in place to train employees in new and rapidly evolving GenAI technologies.

Meanwhile, a further 42% describe plans as being “in their infancy”.

It comes despite almost four in five (77%) of these executives stating that GenAI will have a significant impact on productivity and roles.

More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents anticipate that up to a quarter of jobs will require AI training or upskilling over the next six to 12 months, with 17% believing half of all jobs could be affected.

“It's significant to see that such a high number of leaders within the financial sector are recognising the impact AI will have,” comments Dr Yi Ding, Assistant Professor of Information Systems at the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology, based at Warwick Business School.

“Delivering appropriate training in AI and upskilling will thus be crucial for businesses to remain competitive, and enhance how services are delivered to all.”

