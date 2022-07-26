Meet the CEO: Gaston Aussems – from Mollie to TPAY MOBILE

Gaston Aussems , the former chief of unicorn fintech Mollie , has joined TPAY MOBILE , the leading mobile payments provider across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Gaston takes the helm as Group CEO this month following founder Sahar Salama ’s decision to move into a Group Chairwoman role, in order to be more strategic.

TPAY MOBILE accelerating mission to empower digital economies of underserved regions

It’s an exciting time to join TPAY MOBILE, as the mobile payments operator expands its payment capabilities to new digital merchants and non-digital services as it looks to accelerate its mission to empower underserved regions’ digital economies.

Born in Cairo, Egypt, in 2014, TPAY MOBILE has made it easy for consumers across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) to pay for digital services using their mobile number as the core. The company’s simple but transformative technology has enabled more than 18.6 million monthly active users across 24 countries across META to successfully make 1.6 billion monthly transactions on its platform.

“We changed the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa for the better by delivering cross-border micropayments at scale, and significantly improving financial inclusion in the region,” says Sahar.

And it is this ability to improve financial inclusion that is of such appeal to fintech innovator and payments veteran Gaston, who says he “wholeheartedly supports” the company’s mission of empowering digital economies.

And if Gaston’s previous performance as CEO at online payment platform Mollie is anything to go by, where he successfully led the fintech to becoming one of the fastest-growing payment processors in Europe, TPAY MOBILE’s future looks bright.

“His experience of successfully scaling a complex, multi-country payments company, combined with his technical background, product-focused mentality, and global, entrepreneurial mindset, makes him the perfect person to execute TPAY MOBILE’s ambitious plans,” says Sahar.