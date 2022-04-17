Visibility, security top digital transformation challenges

F5 – the multi-cloud company – has published its eighth annual State of Application Strategy Report which shows the challenges organisations are facing as they tackle digital transformation.

This transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and has resulted in distributed architectures and a broader threat landscape as more actions and processes are digitised. There is also an IT skills gap to navigate – just one of the hurdles that organisations say are holding them back.

“Digital transformation efforts have experienced a marked acceleration over the past two years, and we see no indications of a slowdown,” said Kara Sprague , EVP and GM, App Delivery, F5.

“Our research shows that the average organisation manages hundreds of applications across data centres, multiple clouds, and edge deployments—as well as more than 20 different app security and delivery technologies. With these growing and more distributed portfolios, organisations require consistent security, end-to-end visibility, and greater automation in their app deployments to tame debilitating complexity and continuously add value for customers, streamline operations, seize new opportunities, and respond to emerging threats in real time.”