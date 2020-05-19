This year’s African Energy Events – Part III

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Event: Egyptian Power and Electricity Summit (10 - 11 June)

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Description:

The Egyptian Power and Electricity Summit is supported by the Egyptian Ministry Of Electricity & Energy, and covers a range of topics including conventional power generation, energy funding, and renewable energy.

The event’s impressive client list includes a host of large multinational corporations such as IBM, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Halliburton.



Event: Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (18th-19th June)

Location: Lusaka

Description:

The 5th annual ZIMEC exhibition brings together key players in the Zambian mining and energy sectors, alongside a range of sponsors, including First Quantum Minerals. The event is supported by the Zambian Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development, with topics for discussion including tax codes, opportunities, and reducing energy costs.



Event: Tanzania Oil and Gas Expo

Location: Dar Es Salaam

Description:

Sponsored by AYGAZ and Vasler, amongst others, the Tanzania Oil and Gas Expo will display a range of materials relating to key aspects of the sector, including drilling and well equipment, instrumentation and control technology, and health and safety products, amongst others.

Event: East African Power Industry Convention (27th-28th August)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Description:

The EAPIC will bring together key individuals from East African utilities, governments, large power users, IPPs, consultants, contractors and regulators. They will be covering a range of industry-specific topics including generation, metering, finance, and energy efficiency. With big providers such as KenGen in regular attendance, EAPIC is set to be an important stepping stone for those looking to drive the future of Africa’s power.

