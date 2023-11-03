After the extraordinary success of our SUSTAINABILITY LIVE events, we're thrilled to introduce our upcoming Net Zero LIVE event, taking place on March 6-7, 2024, at the prestigious QEII Centre in London.

Next year we're bringing together renowned C-level executives from the world's leading companies, presenting exclusive keynote sessions, dynamic panels, interactive workshops, and more, all driving us towards the Net Zero goal.

Net Zero LIVE London will encompass 4 LIVE themes, combining Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE across two stages, addressing 17 vital topics that explore Net Zero's impact on global businesses.

Join us in creating the ultimate conference and exhibition platform, connecting like-minded peers, and actively contributing to the construction of a sustainable future.

🌟 Don't miss our EXCLUSIVE EARLY BIRD OFFER! 🌟 Secure your tickets now for just £295 and enjoy a £200 discount on your registration for a limited time!!

Looking for Sponsorship and Partnership Opportunities? We can provide you with the opportunity to showcase your groundbreaking innovations to the Sustainability community and create a significant presence among peers, key decision-makers, and influential figures. Eager to learn more? Click here

