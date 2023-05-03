Cisco, Hilton and Salesforce among UK’s best places to work

Industry heavyweights Cisco, Hilton and Salesforce have been named among the UK’s best places to work, according to newly-published research.

Technology giant Cisco was chosen as the nation’s best workplace in the ‘super large’ category, which consists of firms employing at least 1,001 people.

It saw off competition from hospitality specialist Hilton and software company Salesforce, as well as Baringa and Version 1.

Nvidia came out on top in the ‘large’ category, ahead of Slalom and Credera UK. Braze was the best medium-sized workplace, while Hatmill, a Yorkshire-based provider of end-to-end supply chain and logistics support, was the best small business.

Great Place to Work’s new report, ‘UK’s Best Workplaces 2023’, was produced using contributions from more than 190,000 domestic-based employees. A healthy culture, strong leadership and emphasis on employee wellbeing were revealed as just some of the most important factors in the minds of the workforce.

