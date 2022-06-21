Salesforce, Bain among top 25 UK firms for senior leadership

The saying goes that ‘employees don’t leave bad companies, they leave bad managers’, and recent research from Glassdoor proves this might just be the case.

The Glassdoor Economic Research team found that the quality of senior leadership is one of the main drivers of employee satisfaction in the UK, and ranks above salary, work-life balance and career opportunities – coming second only to culture and values.

Employees in France, the US and Canada also rated senior leadership as critical, but like the UK, second to culture and values, the study found; while for German employees, senior leadership was the leading driver of workplace satisfaction.

This research comes as the Great Resignation rages on, with employees looking to leave a role and company if the conditions do not meet their satisfaction.

What does strong leadership look like in a post-pandemic world?

In analysing the reviews of 370,000 employees, the research team found workers describe strong senior leadership in five keys: supportive, friendly, approached, flexible, and dependable.

While, in reviews of weak leadership, traits such as bullying, micro-managing, rudeness, neglectful, unappreciative, directionless and disconnection were all used.

The pandemic transformed the workplace, forcing senior leaders to redefine how they run their companies and support their people and it is these leaders who are winning with employees today.