Bias to balance: Addressing gender disparities in fintech

Welcome to the world of fintech, where innovation meets finance and the future of money is being shaped.



However, as we delve deeper into this exciting field, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room: the lack of gender diversity.

Despite progress in the past few years, just a small fraction of global fintech founders and co-founders are women, and a mere 6% of firms had female CEOs in 2021 (Fintech Diversity Radar). These numbers are alarmingly low, especially given teams with more diversity have been shown to outperform those without by as much as 50%.

So, how can we encourage more women into the fintech industry?

The pressing issues for women in fintech

The fintech industry is facing some major challenges when it comes to gender equality, and it's important to understand the issues that women are facing. Here's a quick look at some of the most pressing problems in the industry:

Gender bias and discrimination: Despite progress in recent years, gender bias and discrimination still exist in many areas of fintech. This can affect everything from hiring and promotions, to daily interactions in the workplace.

Lack of representation in leadership positions: Women make up a significant portion of the fintech workforce but are vastly underrepresented in leadership positions. This can limit their career growth and prevent them from having a say in important decisions.

Unequal pay and career advancement opportunities: Women in fintech often face unequal pay and fewer opportunities for career advancement than their male counterparts. This can lead to frustration and a sense of unfairness in the workplace.

Work-life balance challenges: Long working hours and a lack of flexible work arrangements can make it difficult for women to balance their personal and professional lives. This can be especially challenging for working mothers or those with caregiving responsibilities.

While these issues are jarring, there are actionable steps that can be taken to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace for all employees. Let's take a look at some now.

Address bias in hiring and promotions

Gender disparities in fintech are not just a moral issue, but also a business issue. To overcome these obstacles, businesses must tackle unconscious biases that may perpetuate the issue.



Here are some actionable steps that businesses can take to address unconscious biases in their hiring and promotion processes:

Establish policies that ensure a diverse slate of candidates for every job opening and promotion opportunity. This can be done by requiring certain qualified female candidates to be considered for every role and ensuring that all candidates are evaluated on the same criteria.

Create hiring committees with diverse representation to avoid the potential for bias. Having a diverse group of individuals involved in the hiring process can help prevent individual biases from influencing decision-making.

Promote transparency around pay and promotion decisions. This can be achieved by making salary ranges public knowledge and providing clear guidelines for how promotions are earned. When employees understand how pay and promotions are determined, it can help prevent gender disparities from going unnoticed and unaddressed.

By actively working to address unconscious biases in hiring and promotions, businesses can create a more equitable workplace for all employees, regardless of gender. This not only benefits women in fintech, but also helps businesses attract and retain top talent, foster innovation and achieve better business outcomes.

Promote STEM education for girls

If we want to increase the number of women in fintech, we need to start early.



The gender gap in STEM education starts in childhood, and we need to actively encourage girls to explore these fields. Promoting STEM education for girls can help create a pipeline of future female talent.



Here's how business owners can do this:

Partner with schools and non-profits to offer coding and technology workshops specifically for girls. By providing these resources and opportunities, we can help remove some of the barriers that may prevent girls from pursuing STEM education and careers.

Create visible role models for girls and women in fintech. We can help inspire and encourage the next generation of female talent by showcasing successful women in the industry. Businesses can do this by promoting and highlighting female leaders within their own organizations, as well as partnering with industry organisations to showcase successful women in the industry.

Offer mentorship and support programmes for young girls interested in STEM fields. By providing mentorship and guidance, we can help these girls navigate the often male-dominated field of technology and finance, and help them build the confidence and skills necessary to succeed.

STEM education for girls, as well as creating visible role models and support networks, are crucial in increasing the number of women in fintech. Businesses have a responsibility to invest in the next generation of female talent and create an inclusive industry that values diversity and innovation.

Create safe spaces for women

Fintech companies must acknowledge that women face unique issues in the workplace, and it is their responsibility to create an inclusive environment that caters to the needs of all employees. Here are some actionable steps that businesses can take to create safe spaces for women:

One effective way to create a safe space for women in fintech is to establish networking groups specifically for women. This provides an opportunity for women to connect, share experiences and ideas, and offer support to each other. These groups can be organised in-house or through partnerships with external organisations.

Host events that cater to the interests and needs of female employees. For example, companies can organise panel discussions or workshops on topics such as work-life balance, career advancement or women in leadership.

Partner with women's organisations to provide additional resources and support to their female employees. This can include access to training and development programmes, mentorship opportunities and networking events.

Offer resources like childcare and flexible schedules. One of the biggest challenges working mothers face is balancing their professional and personal responsibilities. Businesses can help by offering resources like on-site childcare or flexible schedules to accommodate the needs of working parents.

By implementing these measures, fintech companies can create a safe and supportive environment for women, enabling them to thrive and contribute to the growth of the business.

Final thoughts

Addressing the issues facing women in fintech is not only a matter of basic human decency, but also a smart business decision. Creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace can improve company culture, increase employee satisfaction and ultimately lead to better business outcomes.

It's time for fintech companies to take responsibility for creating a more equitable workplace for all employees, regardless of gender.

But the responsibility doesn't just fall on businesses. It's also important for individuals to step up and advocate change. Men can be powerful allies in this effort, using their privilege to amplify women's voices and support their career growth.

By working together, we can create a future for fintech that is truly equitable and inclusive. A future where women have equal representation, equal pay and equal opportunities to grow and succeed.

Lissele Pratt is co-founder and COO at Capitalixe, and was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Europe in 2021





