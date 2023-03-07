Anna Brailsford: Companies must 'take a risk' on diversity

“There was a recent statistic from Deloitte where, if you look at the top 30 industries that graduates are likely to join, insurance is somewhere in the middle.

"A lot of this is about inspiring women around the vertical – not just around technology. We have to do both simultaneously. With insurance companies we know they might find it hard to attract women but, by working with us, they can get the talent pool they need.”

Expanding on CFG’s way of working, she continued: “The way you've got to think about Code First Girls is that it's a massive ecosystem of skills and we build skills every single day. If you build the skills, you are going to start building candidates that can come through the funnel and be job-ready to go into something like software engineering. Because we have created this flywheel, we can fill immediate needs and embed ourselves into an organisation's strategy.

"If an insurance company tells us their skills gap and strategic locations, we can build up a local strategic talent pool, and make sure we're building the right skills in the right regions to be able to meet their needs.

"Speak to most organisations and they will say ‘we need woman developers yesterday’. We say ‘we can fulfil that need’, but we ask them to invest in our programme to ensure you have the skills for the future so you won't face that problem again.”

