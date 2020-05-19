Article
Leadership & Strategy

73 companies join the Authorised Economic Operators to enhance EAC trade

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

73 companies, ranging from multinationals to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), have joined the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme.

The initiative aims to enhance trade and lower costs, and improve border security between member countries of the East African Community (EAC).

In order to do meet these goals, the programme will reduce security checks, remove the physical examination of goods in non-high risk situations, and implement automatic passing of declarations.

Mitchel Cotts Freight, Mzuri Sweets Ltd, and Umoja Rubber are amongst the firms in the initiative.

SEE ALSO:

The AEO programme will target more than 500 companies, with the expectation that at least 400 more firms will join.

GIZ, the German international development organisation, has provided technical help for the programme.

“Seventy three companies have so far been enrolled in the programme since it was introduced over three years ago. The EAC targets to enrol over 500 companies in the next five years,” stated Duncan Karari, Communications Manager at GIZ.

tradeEACAuthorised Economic Operators
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability