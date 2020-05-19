73 companies join the Authorised Economic Operators to enhance EAC trade

73 companies, ranging from multinationals to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), have joined the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme.

The initiative aims to enhance trade and lower costs, and improve border security between member countries of the East African Community (EAC).

In order to do meet these goals, the programme will reduce security checks, remove the physical examination of goods in non-high risk situations, and implement automatic passing of declarations.

Mitchel Cotts Freight, Mzuri Sweets Ltd, and Umoja Rubber are amongst the firms in the initiative.

SEE ALSO:

The AEO programme will target more than 500 companies, with the expectation that at least 400 more firms will join.

GIZ, the German international development organisation, has provided technical help for the programme.

“Seventy three companies have so far been enrolled in the programme since it was introduced over three years ago. The EAC targets to enrol over 500 companies in the next five years,” stated Duncan Karari, Communications Manager at GIZ.