South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry to lead investment mission in India

May 19, 2020
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in South Africa is to lead an Outward Trade and Investment Mission in India.

The missions will take place in New Delhi and Mumbai between 4-8 March this year, and aims to explore investment opportunities in the nation, the Independent Online reported.

The department will enable companies to explore the opportunities in India, increasing value-added goods between the African and Asian countries.

“One of the DTI’s strategic goals is to grow the South African manufacturing sector in order to promote industrial development, job creation, investment and exports,” stated Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry in South Africa.

“To achieve this objective, the department embarks on international missions in order to promote exports of South African value-added goods, and services to increase market share in markets located in various regions of the world.”

“This will enable South African businesses to access global markets which will lead to them increasing their production, thereby growing the SA economy and creating the much-needed employment opportunities.”

“The companies’ trip is funded by the DTI through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme,” the department claims.

“The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.”

