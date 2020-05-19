ADRS launches new on-line tool Graph-Data.com

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS) has announced the launch of Graph-Data.com, a powerful on-line tool that facilitates customised graphing of economic, social, and environmental data with professional quality results.



Graph-Data allows users to instantly create customised graphs for more than 180 countries from a database of IMF, World Bank, and South African Reserve Bank data.

The user can choose to graph single country, cross-country, and regional data, or choose to upload external data sets.

The professional quality graphs can be downloaded into any document or printed directly. Graph-Data is a useful tool for anyone who needs to graph global data to generate meaningful, professional, and easily interpreted graphical representations for a report, project, or presentation.



Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Alvillar stated that “in creating Graph-Data, we had institutions, busy professionals and students in mind.

“We know that spending valuable time searching and compiling reliable data to create graphs for reports and documents can be frustrating so we sought a better solution."



Currently, Graph-Data is being used to develop a panoramic view of Africa for the United Nations Economic Commission of Africa.



As part of the launch of the website, ADRS is offering a two week free unlimited trial to all new users to experience the power of Graph-Data.com.



Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS) is a South Africa and US based economic modelling and research company.

ADRS is committed to developing state-of-the-art tools, research and training that assist both individuals and institutions meet their economic development goals.