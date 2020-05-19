Article
Leadership & Strategy

ADRS launches new on-line tool Graph-Data.com

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS) has announced the launch of Graph-Data.com, a powerful on-line tool that facilitates customised graphing of economic, social, and environmental data with professional quality results.

Graph-Data allows users to instantly create customised graphs for more than 180 countries from a database of IMF, World Bank, and South African Reserve Bank data.  

The user can choose to graph single country, cross-country, and regional data, or choose to upload external data sets.

 The professional quality graphs can be downloaded into any document or printed directly. Graph-Data is a useful tool for anyone who needs to graph global data to generate meaningful, professional, and easily interpreted graphical representations for a report, project, or presentation.

Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Alvillar stated that “in creating Graph-Data, we had institutions, busy professionals and students in mind.

“We know that spending valuable time searching and compiling reliable data to create graphs for reports and documents can be frustrating so we sought a better solution."

Currently, Graph-Data is being used to develop a panoramic view of Africa for the United Nations Economic Commission of Africa.

As part of the launch of the website, ADRS is offering a two week free unlimited trial to all new users to experience the power of Graph-Data.com.

Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS) is a South Africa and US based economic modelling and research company.

 ADRS is committed to developing state-of-the-art tools, research and training that assist both individuals and institutions meet their economic development goals.

World BankADRSApplied Development Research SolutionsGraph-Data.com
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability