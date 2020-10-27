AfDB announces new women in ethics and compliance network

In the fight against corruption and non-compliance in business, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has partnered with the Coalition for Ethical Operations (CEO) and the United Nations Global Compact, to develop a new initiative known as ‘The WOmen in Ethics and Compliance in Africa (WECA) network’.

“The formation of this network reiterates the Bank’s commitment to ensuring that sustainable development is hinged on bridging the gender gap, with emphasis on key areas such as ethics and compliance. We’re inviting women from all across the private and public sectors on the continent to join in and help in achieving the objectives of this network," said the Bank’s Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society, Vanessa Moungar.

"The UN Global Compact is very much aligned with the objectives of the Women in Ethics and Compliance in Africa to advance coordinated ethical business practices, anti-corruption measures across the continent, and to empower a new generation of female leaders in the field," added Sanda Ojiambo, Director-General of UN Global Compact.

The formation of the WECA network further emphasises the AfDB’s commitment to bridging the gender gap in its efforts to drive sustainable development. The network was launched at an online webinar, co-hosted by the bank, where the AfDB also discussed the ethical challenges faced by leaders - especially women - due to COVID-19.

Under the theme, ‘Women in Compliance in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities, Navigating in the era of COVID-19’, the attendees reflected that women play a significant role in fighting the pandemic, which as a result has forced distinctive changes in how businesses operate and interact.

"Women are uniquely well-positioned to deal with difficulties, challenges, and crises. For example, women leaders are better managing the current COVID-19 pandemic, yielding more results built on ethical leadership and strong integrity," commented Lisa Miller, Integrity Compliance Officer at the World Bank Group.

