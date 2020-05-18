Apple and Careem collaboration allows passengers to book cars using Siri

Careem, an app-based car booking service, has announced a new strategic partnership with Apple whereby Careem users or “Careemers” can now order a car ride in just seconds, through Siri.

Users can avail the option by enabling Siri and then simply asking Siri for a ride by saying, “Hey Siri, book me a Careem.” Siri then connects the user to the Careem app, that makes the booking on the background, whereby Car and Captain details can also be shown on the Apple device.

“Our mission is to make people’s lives simpler and what better way to do this than to introduce a useful feature that makes ordering a Careem easier by just speaking to your phone?” said Selim Turki, Product Market Fit Director, Careem.

“As two organizations that strongly believe in technological innovation and user experience, we hope to work together to utilize this partnership to be a local smart platform that derives creative solutions tailored to the benefit of our home customers’ lives.”

The leading app recently invested $100 million in Research and Development, with the objective of growing globally, opening more research centers and helping accelerate innovation in the related technology infrastructure.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine