The fight for customer loyalty is fierce regardless of the industry. In tech, however, it’s a whole different ball game.

Over the years, big-name brands like Apple and Google have built up huge legions of followers, constantly on alert for the next technological innovation or product announcement.

Look no further than the recent iPhone 15 unveiling, which subsequently dominated social media feeds and news stands across the globe. Who knew changes to a charging port could generate so much coverage?

This begs the question as to which companies have the most loyal customers – and that’s where DesignRush comes in.

The B2B marketplace has created the Customer Loyalty Index, which looks at the biggest tech companies in the Fortune 500 and assesses the customer loyalty they command.

And, coming out on top is Alphabet, or Google, with a loyalty score of 71.9 out of 100.

