All hail the Super App as e& invests US$400m in Careem

An “everything app” serving customers in the Middle East may be a step closer after Abu Dhabi-based technology group e& acquired a majority stake in Careem.

Careem was founded in 2012 with a mission to improve mobility in the region. Since then, it has grown from a ride-hailing app to become the region’s first billion-dollar startup and genuine super app.

Careem operates in over 80 cities across 10 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, and was acquired by Uber Technologies for US$3.1 billion in January 2020.

Since then, Careem has expanded its repertoire significantly, and while it is still the first choice for catching a taxi, it is also a go-to for groceries, food deliveries and seamless payments.

The US$400 million investment from e& is for Careem’s Super App spinout – the ride-hailing side of the business will remain fully owned by Uber and remain on the existing app alongside more than a dozen services from car rental to domestic cleaning.

The investment – as predicted in Business Chief last week – will allow Careem to accelerate its ambitious vision to create the first “everything app” serving customers across the Middle East. Careem says it expects significant synergies with e& and anticipates benefiting from its large customer base.

Founded in 1976, Etisalat made its name as the leading telecommunications company in the UAE and emerging markets. In February 2022, Etisalat rebranded as e& to better reflect the nature and direction of its ambitions.

This investment in Careem is in line with e&’s strategic ambitions to scale up consumer digital offerings and accelerate its transformation to a global technology and investments group. e& will leverage the Careem Super App to boost the growth of its consumer digital services, including the expansion of e& life’s fintech vertical, e& money.