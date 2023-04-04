What next for Careem, the Middle East’s leading super app?

It’s been quite the ride for Careem.

Starting out as a Dubai-focused ride-hailing app in 2012, in just over a decade, Careem has become the region’s startup success story – growing from an idea in 2012 to the Middle East’s first unicorn with value of US$3.1 billion today.

Not only has the tech unicorn become the transport of choice in more than 80 cities across 10 countries, from Pakistan to Morocco, and registered more than 50 million customers on its app, but it has secured the backing of big-name investors, including Silicon Valley giant Uber, which acquired Careem in 2020 for a ground-breaking US$3.1bn in a deal that is one of the region’s most lucrative.

As the saying goes, if you (Uber) can’t beat them, join them.

Careem has since extended into more than a dozen services, including food delivery, bike rentals, digital payments, and courier services, as it looks to super app stardom and become one of the largest technology companies in the MENA region.

And that goal may well be within reach, following news this week from Reuters that the company is in advanced talks with Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (etisalat by e&) regarding super app investment.

Careem has reportedly been looking for external investors since last year to help fund its super app, with talks held with Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, Bloomberg reported.