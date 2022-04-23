Binance, Expedia, Cadre, Gopuff, Accenture exec hires

Rohit Wad joins Binance as Chief Technology Officer

Former senior Microsoft executive Rohit Wad joins Binance as Chief Technology Officer, as the largest global cryptocurrency exchange looks to extend crypto’s role in the mainstream economy and expand its technology-driven products. Rohit will be responsible for engineering scalable, compliant, and fast Web3 services and solutions, as well as ensuring the continued security, stability, and liquidity of the exchange while meeting the evolving regulatory compliance requirements.

With more than 30 years of experience in engineering and development in Silicon Valley, Rohit spent more than two decades at Microsoft. He began there in the early 1990s, helping to build out core software products like Excel and Bing, before undertaking stints at Google and Facebook in engineering roles, and then returning to Microsoft in 2016 as Corporate VP of Product and Engineering. He was a key player behind the development of Microsoft Teams and Skype, and while at Facebook, he helped the social media giant grow its Seattle engineering office.