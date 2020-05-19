Brendan Clarke appointed as Manager for CSA Global’s Africa division

The Australian mining consultants, CSA Global, has appointed Brendan Clarke as the Manager for its African operations.

The new Manager will be responsible for driving strategies within the region, focusing on business development and operational growth.

“I'm very excited to be joining the CSA Global team, and I am looking forward to the challenges associated with my new role and growing the market share in one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions,” remarked Clarke.

“I have worked on and managed many projects in more than 20 countries in Africa and I have a deep understanding of the region's exploration and mining industry.”

Prior to his new position, Clarke worked as the Head of Geology for the MSA Group, as well as acquiring a PhD in Structural Geology and having 20 years’ experience in exploration, development studies, and project evaluation.

“I am excited to welcome Brendan to the CSA Global team,” commented Galen White, CSA Globa;s Director for Europe and Africa.

“We look forward to working together to build on our long history on the African continent.”

“We are confident that Brendan will be influential in helping to shape and further solidify CSA Global as leading provider of geological and mining services to the region.”

“We're excited about the wealth of technical and management experience that Brendan brings, including his track record of delivering high-quality technical work for clients globally.”