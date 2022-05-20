Business Chief brief: 7 things to know this week – Europe

1. Spain becomes first European country to allow menstrual leave

Spain’s government this week approved a bill granting paid ‘menstrual leave’ for women, becoming the first country in Europe to do so. Menstrual leave is currently offered in South Korea, Japan, Zambia and Indonesia. This bill, which must still be approved by parliament, will mean women experiencing period pain can get unlimited amount of time off as medical leave as long as a doctor’s note is provided.

2. Mastercard lets customers pay with face, hands

Mastercard has launched a new payment system that lets shoppers pay for goods or services in a store by simply a wave of the hand or smile of the face. The payments giant hopes this biometric checkout programme , a first-of-its-kind technology framework, will help to speed up payments, cut queues and provide more security than a standard credit or debit card, not to mention being more hygienic. Currently being piloted in Brazil, future pilots are being planned for roll-out in the Middle East and Asia.

3. McDonald’s to sell its Russia business after 30 years