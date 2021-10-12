CMR Surgical: New Global Manufacturing Facility

What is the Versius Surgical Robotic System? More Than Just a Robot.

Said to ‘reset expectations of robotic surgery’, the Versius Surgical Robotic System integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, fitting into virtually any operating room setup to increase the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS).

Being portable and modular by design, Versius allows surgeons to use only the suitable number of arms required for the procedure. Versius is a biomimicking solution for the human arm providing surgeons with dexterity and accuracy, as well as 3D HD vision, easy to adopt instrument control, and a choice of ergonomic working positions.

Versius also captures meaningful data during procedures, using its wider digital ecosystem to support continuous learning for surgeons.

CMR Surgical’s New Facility for the Production of Versius

Announced by CMR Surgical, the company plans to open a new large-scale manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, UK.

The site will enable the company’s to upscale its manufacturing processes in order to meet the increasing global demand for the Versius Surgical Robotic System; a valuable surgical tool in Europe, India, Australia, and the Middle East.

Following the completion of the largest MedTech private financing round ever worldwide, CMR Surgical is committed to focusing on the ongoing commercial scale-up of Versius, which its manufacturing capabilities will support.

CMR Surgical is also committed to investing in future technology development for the robotic solution and its digital ecosystem for the benefit of surgeons to improve global surgical care.

Features of the Facility

CMR Surgical’s new facility will be 75, 832 square feet, where 200 skilled employees will work in production, quality, manufacturing engineering, supply, operations, and logistics. The site will be located in Ely close to its headquarters.

“We continue to see strong demand for Versius in markets around the world and our commitment to building a new manufacturing facility reflects this whilst highlighting the scale of our ambition to transform surgery. The workforce in Cambridgeshire will be crucial in helping us deliver systems to benefit patients in all corners of the world and we see this as an important development in our company growth strategy,” said Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical.

“Establishing a world-class manufacturing facility to meet worldwide demand was a logical step forward for CMR. Connecting in proximity our skilled workforce from manufacturing, R&D, supply and other important functions means that we can bring together the strongest talent to deliver the commercial production upscale for Versius,” added Barrington D’Arcy, Chief Operations Officer of CMR Surgical.