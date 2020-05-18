Dubai Parks and Resorts reveals opening date

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East region's largest theme park, has announced it will officially open to visitors on 31 October this year.

Made up of three theme parks – Bollywood Parks Dubai, MOTIONGATE Dubai, and LEGOLAND Dubai, together with LEGOLAND Water Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts also includes Riverland Dubai, a themed retail, dining, and entertainment experience, along with the Lapita Hotel, a Polynesian-themed family resort. The entire range of products and prices will be announced soon.

CEO Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi commented: “This has been a long-time coming and I can’t say enough about how excited we are to welcome our guests to the destination to experience amazing. Nothing of this magnitude has ever been done before, and we look forward to offering our guests close to 100 unforgettable rides, attractions and experiences. As the largest entertainment destination in the region, Dubai Parks and Resorts will create jobs in Dubai, support the UAE’s tourism vision and grow the family leisure industry in the region.”

Annual passes are currently on sale at dubaiparksandresorts.com, and daily passes will be announced soon.

Business Review Middle East visited Dubai Parks and Resorts earlier this year and interviewed CTO Matthew Priddy.

