The April issue of Business Review Middle East is live!

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The April issue of Business Review Middle East is available now. Our cover story this month looks at the exciting Dubai Parks and Resorts site currently being constructed and due to open in October 2016. The integrated tourist destination will feature three theme parks – Legoland, motiongate and Bollywood Parks – as well as a Legoland water park, hotel and retail and dining complex. We visited the site and spoke to both Brian Machamer – VP for Theme Park Operations – and Matthew Priddy – Chief Technical Officer – about the work that has gone into creating this unique park, which truly offers something for all the family.

Also in this issue, we speak to energy expert Halliburton about its history in the region and other companies featured include Axios Systems and Griffin Consultants.

