The May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East is live!

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine has been published. Once again, the magazine has a fantastic selection of features this month, starting off with an interview with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi's Nathan Weatherstone, who is heading up the bank’s sustainable finance team. There is also an interview with Namshi, an innovative online fashion retailer, about how it is using technology and social media to engage with potential customers across the Middle East. Continuing the theme of digital media, some of the region’s most successful businesses when it comes to their use of Twitter. Other leading Middle Eastern companies profiled in the issue include Al Safwa Cement Company and Schindler Middle East.

