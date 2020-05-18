HPE features on the cover of Business Review Middle East magazine

We are delighted to announce the creation of Business Review Middle East as a standalone magazine. The first issue, published this week, features an in-depth interview with Khaled Alsaleh, HPE's Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa. Other leading companies from the region featured in the issue include Cisco Systems, W Motors and UrbaCon Contracting & Trading.

Business Review Middle East will publish a mix of interviews with prominent business leaders in the region, profiles of its most innovative companies – both long established and start ups – as well as features looking at the latest technologies and business trends.

For all editorial enquiries, please contact [email protected]

