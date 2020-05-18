Article
HPE features on the cover of Business Review Middle East magazine

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
We are delighted to announce the creation of Business Review Middle East as a standalone magazine. The first issue, published this week, features an in-depth interview with Khaled Alsaleh, HPE's Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa. Other leading companies from the region featured in the issue include Cisco Systems, W Motors and UrbaCon Contracting & Trading.

Business Review Middle East will publish a mix of interviews with prominent business leaders in the region, profiles of its most innovative companies – both long established and start ups – as well as features looking at the latest technologies and business trends.

For all editorial enquiries, please contact [email protected]

Follow @BusinessRevME

 

 

