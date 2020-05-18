EMEA's learning & development elite lead the way at the 2015 Inspire awards

Skillsoft, the learning and talent management specialist, has announced the winners of its Inspire Awards at the Skillsoft 2015 EMEA Perspectives conference. The awards were formally announced yesterday at an exclusive ceremony held at The Grange Tower Bridge Hotel, London, recognising the commitment and dedication of the best in learning and development and talent management in the EMEA region.

The ceremony was part of the extremely successful 2015 EMEA Perspectives conference, featuring a series of presentations from the leading experts at Skillsoft and powerful keynote speeches delivered by respected psychologist Karen Moloney and business giant James Caan. The judges for the awards panel included several independent leaders in the learning and development sector including David MacLeod OBE, Laura Overton, Charles Jennings and David Wilson.

“With increasing shifts in workforce attitudes, it is now essential for businesses to provide high quality training for their staff,” commented Kevin Young, Managing Director, EMEA, Skillsoft. “These awards celebrate the companies that demonstrate the greatest commitment to implementing effective learning and development programmes for their staff. Ultimately our winners’ true reward will be increased employee engagement and retention levels, high customer satisfaction levels and improved business performance which are a direct result of the development opportunities they provide.”

The winners of the 2015 award categories are as follows:

· Screen Stars Video: Orange Business Services

· Best Compliance Initiative: RWE npower

· Best New Implementation: Johnson Controls

· Best Learning Project: BAE Systems

· Learning Team of the Year: CGI

“The age of learning has well and truly begun. With mounting pressure on businesses to constantly innovate and improve, we can be certain that L&D can and should make a major contribution to achieving these goals.” added Young. “Successful businesses of the future will be those that ‘train their way to the top’, ensuring that talent within their organisations is recognised and rewarded with opportunity and personal investment.”