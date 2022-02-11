From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

2 Sergio Ermotti

Former CEO, UBS Bank

At 18 years old, Swiss national Sergio Ermotti undertook a stockbroking apprenticeship at the Corner Bank in Lugano, Switzerland where he learned all there is to know about selling and trading stocks. After seven years here, he moved to Citibank in Zurich where he traded equity-linked products and later served as its resident VP. He then moved to the Swiss office of US investment bank Merrill Lynch where he stayed for 16 years holding various positions in equity derivatives and capital markets and working in Zurich, London and New York, rising to co-head of global equity markets.

Sergio spent five years at Italian bank UniCredit becoming deputy chief executive before moving to Switzerland’s largest bank UBS where he served in a number of executive roles finally making group CEO in 2014. In this role, he was named the most successful manager of a company listed on the Swiss Market Index by Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag. He now serves as chairman of the board of directors at Swiss Re.





3 Andy Palmer

Former CEO, Aston Martin

Considered one of the world’s most experienced and respected automotive executives with more than four decades in the industry, Andy Palmer began his climb to the very top of the car-making ladder as a 16-year-old technical apprentice for UK Automotive Products, a firm that manufactured brakes and clutches for cars. He completed his apprenticeship after six years landing his first managerial role at 22.

He then spent a number of years at Nissan where he held various management positions working his way up to COO and where he was responsible for launching the Nissan LEAF, the world’s first modern-day electric vehicle. In 2014, he moved to Aston Martin Lagonda in 2014 where he spent nearly six years as president and Group CEO. Andy successfully reversed the decline in retail sales of the car in his first year and quadrupled EBITDA over three years returning the company to profit for the first time since 2010. He also led the firm through its IPO in late 2018, not to mention launching four car models.

On leaving Aston Martin in 2020, he founded Palmer Automotive, of which he is CEO, and advises organisations pioneering innovation and the quest towards net zero carbon neutrality. He studied throughout his 40 years of working achieving a Master’s in product engineering and a PhD in engineering management. He is also a Fellow of The Institute of Mechanical Engineers.





4 Greg Fitzgerald

CEO, Vistry Group

CEO of FTSE 250 British house building company Vistry Group, Greg Fitzgerald, 58, kicked off his nearly four-decade career in the construction industry with an apprenticeship. As a 17-year-old, in 1982, Greg began a four-year estimator apprenticeship at construction firm Midas where he spent two years on site with the construction business and two years in different departments, including in finance, surveying and construction.

He was made chief executive of Galliford Ty in 2005 where served in a number of leadership roles over a decade before retiring. However, he returned to the workforce two years later as CEO of Bovis, and was tasked with turning around the fortunes of the ailing house builder.

He led the Group in its £1.1bn acquisition of Galliford Try’s Linden Homes and partnerships business and formed Vistry Partnerships, creating and leading one of the UK’s largest housebuilders. Under his leadership, Vistry achieved £345m profit in 2021, up from £143.9m the previous year. He is set to continue until the end of 2022 before retiring for the second time.





5 Matthias Muller

Former CEO, Volkswagen

German national Matthias Muller kicked off his car-making career in the 1970s at Audi AG where he undertook an apprenticeship as a toolmaker. He worked and studied his way up within the Volkswagen empire serving a number of roles including as head of the systems analysis division for Audi in the early 80s, head of project management for the Audi A3 in the early 90s, before assuming responsibility two years later for product management at Audi AG, SEAT and Lamborghini.

For five years, from 2010, Matthias served as chief executive at VW-owned Porsche during which time the brand saw rising sales and earnings before he was appointed CEO of Volkswagen in 2015 following the step-down of CEO Martin Winterkorn. He spent nearly three years in the role turning the German carmaker around from its diesel emissions scandal in record time.