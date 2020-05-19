Forbes awards the Aiteo Group’s Founder with Africa’s Oil and Gas Leader of the Year 2018

The Founder of the Aiteo Group, the Nigerian energy company, was awarded Africa’s Oil and Gas Leader of the Year 2018 by Forbes.

Benedict Peters was granted the award at the Forbes Best of Africa Gala, which was held at the business firm’s headquarters in New York City.

Forbes awarded Peters after recognising his work in the continent’s oil and gas development as a visionary leader.

Forbes also noted his “distinguished service and transformational realignment of a sector dominated by International Oil Companies,” a press release stated.

“Peters’ ascendancy in Africa’s Oil and Gas sector has been exemplary as well as revolutionary,” stated Paul H. Trustfull, Editor of Emerging Markets at Forbes.

“His company, Aiteo, has thrived for about two decades – going from a downstream start-up to becoming a leading integrated energy conglomerate with strategic investments in hydrocarbon (or commodities) exploration and production.”

SEE ALSO:

“Peters reinvented himself in times of great personal challenge. He resurrected his identity and reputation while battling injustice. He proves that inspirational leadership in a difficult industry is possible.”

The award was also attributed to Peters’ dedication to philanthropic engagement with the intentions of improving lives and societies.

“The acknowledgement by Forbes as Oil and Gas Leader of 2018 is inspiring. It means a lot to me and the entire Aiteo Group,” remarked Benedict Peters.

“I am delighted that the International community recognises our contribution towards Africa’s self-sufficiency in energy and our aspiration to become a reference point for indigenous capacity in oil and gas.”

“This award motivates us to broaden our vision for the continent, despite all odds, and accelerate her economic transformation. We believe that Africa has what it takes to lead the world and we will continue to push the frontiers of development through our investments in people and technology.”

“The success of our Oil and Gas Upstream subsidiary proves that the future we envision in Africa rests to a large extent in the hands of Africans.”