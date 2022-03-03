Meet the five most powerful female tech leaders in MENA

1. Samia Bouazza

CEO, Multiply Group

Lebanese national Samia Bouazza is CEO of Multiply Group, a double-digit billion-dirham Abu-Dhabi-based holding company. Political science graduate Bouazza founded boutique agency Multiply Marketing Consultancy (MMC) aged just 22 and transformed it into an award-winning global firm which was then acquired by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) in 2020. Following the acquisition, MMC was transformed into the tech-focused holding company, Multiply Group. The group listed its shares on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) in December 2021, and had a market capitalisation of US$5.2bn as of January 2022. The group executed six domestic and foreign investment deals in 2021.

Bouazza leads the strategic development of the Group, growing a diversified portfolio of businesses, and over the last six months, has overseen a string of stake acquisitions totalling around AED 5.5bn and included stakes in Emirates Driving Company and Getty Images. A well-known marketing and business speaker, Bouazza has authored and co-authored books that emphasise the value of learning. She currently serves as a board member to several firms including Viola Communications and is passionate about growth, disruptive ideas, wellness, and women’s empowerment.