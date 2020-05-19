HPE South Africa hosts Partner Awards in Johannesburg

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa hosted its annual Partner Awards in Johannesburg to celebrate the firm’s partners across the nation.

“At HPE we are serious about business, and our partners - the lifeblood of our organisation - are all dedicated to our mutual success,” stated Sherifa Hady, Interim Managing Director of South Africa at HPE.

“This is evident from the strong growth we have experienced year on year. However, after a year of hard work in 2018, we are privileged to be able to take time out to celebrate.”

“This event allowed us not only to show our appreciation for our partners, but also the individuals who are our fiercely loyal ambassadors as well as the achievers that have obtained certifications and new skills, ensuring exceptional service and support. It was an opportunity for all of us to let our hair down and have some fun.”

Companies such as Datacentrix, Intelsys EOH, and Microsoft won awards for HPE Compute Partner of the Year, Aruba Deal of Year Award, HPE Service Delivery Partner of the Year, and Alliances Partner of the Year Award.

“Our awards extravaganza was the perfect opportunity to recognise our top performing partners, and also to thank each channel partner for their invaluable contribution,” commented Leon Erasmus, HPE Country Manager: Channel and Alliances Sales.

“Not only were we able to formally recognise those partners that have gone above and beyond over the past year, we also used the opportunity to highlight the enhancements we have made to our partner rewards program.”

“We look forward to continuing to build our relationships with our partners in 2019.”