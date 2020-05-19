International Women's Day: SABMiller Zambia champions female business leaders

Zambian women working at SABMiller have smashed the glass ceiling and reached top management levels of the brewing and beverage industry; the brewer’s high-profile appointments have been highlighted ahead of International Women’s Day.

The beer and soft drinks group, which encompasses Zambian Breweries, National Breweries and Heinrich Syndicate, has a female business leader at the helm (Managing Director Annabelle Degroot.)

Degroot is joined by other senior women on the board and executive committee, including finance director Faith Mukutu and human resources director Nyangu Kayamba.

Furthermore, many other senior managers are female, filling roles that are more traditionally male-dominated. These include finance manager Moono Simatyaba, quality manager Esther Mapenda and manufacturing manager Maria Hidalgo.

Degroot said: “Manufacturing has traditionally been seen as an industry dominated by men, but at SABMiller we believe in appointing the best person for the job, regardless of their gender. We are proud of the fact that so many of our senior managers are women, and we salute their experience, technical expertise and leadership qualities.”



