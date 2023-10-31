Swissport: Unlocking efficiencies

Swissport was looking for a comprehensive solution to improve efficiency, consolidate HR and payroll systems across multiple regions, and deliver a modern, self-serve mobile experience for its employees.

By partnering with Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, the company is equipped with the tools necessary to elevate its people operations.

HCM processes will be modernised with a single, cost-effective system for workforce management and timely, accurate payroll.

Dayforce will also help Swissport manage compliance across multiple geographies at scale and drive value through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes.

Leveraging the Dayforce platform’s single data architecture, Swissport is set to unlock efficiencies and standardise people processes on a global scale, including managed payroll and workforce management, to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience.

Swissport and Ceridian’s partnership comes hot on the heels of the latter announcing a bold rebrand to Dayforce in the new year.

From January, the business will adopt the name of its flagship product, demonstrating a willingness to become more streamlined from a marketing perspective and assure a more memorable, overarching identity.

Dayforce has long been ranked as a market leader in the HCM field thanks to a rich history of innovation and excellence, consistently delivering value to thousands of global organisations and millions of workers.

