Article
Human Capital

How Swissport is transforming its global HR processes

By Tom Chapman
October 31, 2023
undefined mins
Swissport has partnered with Ceridian to transform its global HR. Picture: Swissport
Swissport has partnered with Ceridian to transform its global HR. Picture: Swissport
Swissport recently enlisted the services of Ceridian to build a more engaged workforce, optimise payroll and streamline its workplace operations

Swissport is known throughout the world as a leading independent provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling. 

Evidently, that means looking after a huge workforce, consisting of more than 55,000 employees serving almost 300 airports across the globe. 

It comes as little surprise, therefore, that Swissport recently chose Ceridian’s market-leading Dayforce platform to help build a more engaged workforce, optimise payroll and streamline workplace operations. 

“With the growing complexity of managing today’s boundless workforce, Ceridian’s momentum in the EMEA region is accelerating as more large organisations like Swissport choose Dayforce to help simplify their HR processes and drive efficiencies,” comments Wendy Muirhead, Managing Director for EMEA at Ceridian.

“Dayforce is uniquely suited to help Swissport futureproof its global HR organisation within a single solution across their growing global operations.”

Swissport: Unlocking efficiencies

Swissport was looking for a comprehensive solution to improve efficiency, consolidate HR and payroll systems across multiple regions, and deliver a modern, self-serve mobile experience for its employees. 

By partnering with Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, the company is equipped with the tools necessary to elevate its people operations.

HCM processes will be modernised with a single, cost-effective system for workforce management and timely, accurate payroll. 

Dayforce will also help Swissport manage compliance across multiple geographies at scale and drive value through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes. 

Leveraging the Dayforce platform’s single data architecture, Swissport is set to unlock efficiencies and standardise people processes on a global scale, including managed payroll and workforce management, to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience. 

Swissport and Ceridian’s partnership comes hot on the heels of the latter announcing a bold rebrand to Dayforce in the new year. 

From January, the business will adopt the name of its flagship product, demonstrating a willingness to become more streamlined from a marketing perspective and assure a more memorable, overarching identity. 

Dayforce has long been ranked as a market leader in the HCM field thanks to a rich history of innovation and excellence, consistently delivering value to thousands of global organisations and millions of workers.

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.

******

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.

SwissportCeridianDayforceHRPayrollManagementStreamlining
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Sustainability must become central to corporate strategy

Sustainability must no longer be an after-thought, but a central component of corporate strategy and the decision-making process at boardroom level

The endless benefits of putting your people first

After an unsettling few years for employees, adopting a people-first philosophy is fast becoming more important than ever before

Working from anywhere: SAP uncovers secret life of employees

Eye-opening new research from SAP Concur has revealed the extent to which European employees are ‘working from anywhere’ without telling their employers

DHL, AbbVie and Hilton among best places to work in Europe

Human Capital

Abu Dhabi Airports prepares for Terminal A opening

Travel

Business Chief expands portfolio with new look and coverage

Leadership & Strategy