It’s well documented that workers in the UK, Europe and beyond are being forced into making some tough decisions to cope with the rising cost of living.

In a bid to make ends meet, employees have been sacrificing luxuries, shopping on a budget and trying their utmost to reduce energy consumption at home.

Unsurprisingly, many feel they have been left with little option but to leave their jobs in search of better financial compensation at rival companies.

And now, fresh research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has revealed an increasing number of UK firms are making counter offers to try and retain staff who are considering leaving for higher wages elsewhere.

The CIPD, which represents HR professionals, discovered 40% of British employers had made a counter offer over the past 12 months. Just over half (51%) of those said they were making more counter offers than in previous years, with 40% making the same number of offers and 9% making fewer.