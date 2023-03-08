How much of a salary hike can GCC employees expect in 2023?

Three-quarters of employers across the GCC expect salaries within their organisation to increase this year, according to the 2023 GCC salary report from recruitment specialist Hays Middle East.

Despite global economic headwinds, wages across the Gulf countries are expected to rise by an average of 5% in 2023.

More than one-fifth of firms expect to increase employee salaries by 6% to 10%, while one in 10 are looking at increases of 11% to 15% and 12% of organisations plan to hike wages by 12%.

Just 3% say they may have to decrease workers salaries.

GCC countries continue to experience a buoyant labour market – especially the UAE, which recorded its strongest jobs market year in a decade in 2022.

This comes as the labour market globally shows signs of slowing. permanent placements falling in the UK’s job market for the fifth month in a row last month, and pay growth slowing, a KPMG Index found.

Sarah Dixon, MD of Hays Middle East said that the GCC had remained stable with continued investment and diversification creating new jobs across multiple sectors and geographies and that 2023 promised to be a prosperous year for the labour market and the GCC in general.

And the numbers back this up, with 85% of employers planning to recruit permanent employees (89% in Saudi, 85% in the UAE) in 2023.

“It’s now the region with one of, if not the most, positive economic outlooks for the coming years,” she said in the report, adding that this was “positive news for jobseekers and a challenge for employers looking to attract and retain top talent”.