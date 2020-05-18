The July issue of Business Review Middle East is live. This month, we are looking at lots of varied success stories from businesses throughout the region. Our cover feature is an interview with Kudu Corp, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fast-food restaurant chains. And we interview Noor Al Qatami, founder of Saveco – Kuwait's innovative new supermarket. Continuing the food theme, we also have an interview with Shakespeare and Co., a UAE-based restaurant and patisserie business that has seen phenomenal growth throughout the Middle East and beyond.

Other features in this issue include a profile of Natalie Crampton, founder of The Event Company, and a round-up of the most popular Middle Eastern destinations for the Muslim travel market.

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine