The August 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East is live. For all businesses in the region, technology is crucial and our cover feature this month looks at the role of women in the technology sector, with Dell’s Hina Sarwat explaining the company’s WISE initiative. We also take a look at some of the region’s most striking buildings, as chosen by the judging panel of the International Property Awards.

One of the award winners, Perkins + Will, is interviewed in the magazine, highlighting the company’s long history in the region and approach to fostering talent.

We do hope we enjoy the issue, please share any feedback with @BusinessRevME on Twitter.